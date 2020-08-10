1

0

Teaser
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Dream Catcher reveal portion of upcoming title track 'BOCA' with new lyrics spoiler

AKP STAFF

Dream Catcher has dropped another teaser for their comeback!

On August 10 KST, the group unveiled a lyrics spoiler video for "BOCA," the title track off of their 5th mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself.' In the clip, fans can get a first listen to the song's combination of the group's unique rock sound and a fun summery moombahton rhythm. The lyrics, which can be translated to "Unprovoked gaze / neverending question / A sense of guilt is already / gone from them," alludes to the song's theme involving people who are irresponsible with their words.

Meanwhile, 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' is set for release on August 17.

Check out the lyrics teaser above!

  1. Dream Catcher
0 160 Share 100% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND