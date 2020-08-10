Dream Catcher reveal portion of upcoming title track 'BOCA' with new lyrics spoiler

Dream Catcher has dropped another teaser for their comeback!

On August 10 KST, the group unveiled a lyrics spoiler video for "BOCA," the title track off of their 5th mini album 'Dystopia: Lose Myself.' In the clip, fans can get a first listen to the song's combination of the group's unique rock sound and a fun summery moombahton rhythm. The lyrics, which can be translated to "Unprovoked gaze / neverending question / A sense of guilt is already / gone from them," alludes to the song's theme involving people who are irresponsible with their words.



Meanwhile, 'Dystopia: Lose Myself' is set for release on August 17.

Check out the lyrics teaser above!