GFriend's Yuju sings resonant & soulful English OST 'Secret' Feat. ISHXRK for SBS sci-fi drama 'Alice'

OST fairy GFriend's Yuju has returned with a resonant and soulful, English OST track for SBS's newest Fri-Sat drama series, 'Alice'!

Starring veteran actress Kim Hee Sun, actor Joo Won, and more, SBS's 'Alice' is a dramatic sci-fi genre where a mother and son, tragically separated through death in one dimension, encounter each other again across various other dimensions within time and space. OST Part.1 of 'Alice' is titled "Secret" - a stunning English track by GFriend's Yuju and rapper ISHXRK. The powerful opening and closing theme captures emotions such as sorrow, loss, hope, and more in an explosive melody.

Check out the full OST MV for Yuju's "Secret" feat. ISHXRK, above!

