Suzy surprises netizens with a new charismatic vibe with her new hairstyle

Suzy shows off her charismatic goddess-like beauty dressed all in black.

Recently, Suzy showed off her new hairdo through her Instagram.

On August 28th, Suzy posted a series of photos with a new look. In the photos that were posted on Instagram, Suzy is seen with her usual long straight hair but with straight bangs.

She had a similar style bangs when she was promoting early on with miss A, however, the vibe she is recently radiating differs vastly from the past.

She exudes a very mature, charismatic vibe as she shows off her beauty. However, she still maintains her cuteness as she reveals a cute dance in another post with the caption, "A crow who's so happy after receiving a cake". Many of her fans did not hold back their admiration for the actress.

Meanwhile, Suzy will be starring in the new tvN drama 'Start-Up' this October.