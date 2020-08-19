10

3

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 4 hours ago

CRAVITY step into the forest in 'Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' concept film

AKP STAFF

CRAVITY have revealed their latest concept film for 'Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.

In the teaser video, the CRAVITY members step into a beautiful forest, where birds sing and flowers bloom. The group drop their 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' mini album on August 24 KST.

Take a look at CRAVITY's latest concept teaser above, their previous concept films here and here if you missed them, and check out their comeback schedule here.

  1. CRAVITY
  2. HIDEOUT
0 565 Share 77% Upvoted

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND