CRAVITY step into the forest in 'Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' concept film

CRAVITY have revealed their latest concept film for 'Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.



In the teaser video, the CRAVITY members step into a beautiful forest, where birds sing and flowers bloom. The group drop their 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' mini album on August 24 KST.



Take a look at CRAVITY's latest concept teaser above, their previous concept films here and here if you missed them, and check out their comeback schedule here.