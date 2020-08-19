CRAVITY step into the forest in 'Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' concept film

CRAVITY have revealed their latest concept film for 'Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.
In the teaser video, the CRAVITY members step into a beautiful forest, where birds sing and flowers bloom. The group drop their 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' mini album on August 24 KST.
Take a look at CRAVITY's latest concept teaser above, their previous concept films here and here if you missed them, and check out their comeback schedule here.
