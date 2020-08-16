CRAVITY looks handsome and sophisticated in unit image teasers and concept film for 'Hideout: The Day We Step Into'

CRAVITY is continuing the countdown until their very first comeback!

On August 16 KST, the group's agency Starship Entertainment unveiled unit image teasers, as well as a concept film for the comeback. In the images, each member is looking chic and sophisticated in an all-white suit-inspired look that accentuates their broad shoulders, slim waists, and soft masculine visuals. The backdrop for each image shows glimpses of fire and red-tinted clouds, a subtle reference to "Flame," the title track on their upcoming album.

In the concept film, each member is given their own time with the camera as they pose in and around a large clear box, the soft music and sound of birds chirping adding an ethereal mood to the scene.

Meanwhile, CRAVITY's 2nd mini album 'Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' is set for release on August 24.



Check out the new teaser images and concept film here!