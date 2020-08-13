18

CRAVITY reveal unit teaser images & concept film for 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'

CRAVITY have revealed unit teaser images and concept film for 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into'.

In the group's latest teasers, the CRAVITY members group up in threes against a green backdrop, and the concept film features more of their photo shoot. The group drop their 'Season 2 - Hideout: The New Day We Step Into' mini album on August 24 KST.

CRAVITY made their debut this past April with "Break All the Rules" and their first mini album 'Season 1 - Hideout: Remember Who We Are' and followed up with "Cloud 9" this past June. Stay tuned for updates on CRAVITY's comeback, and check out their comeback schedule here.

MunchieMinx375 pts 19 hours ago
19 hours ago

Looking forward to their return!

princesspop138 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Cravity ⭐️⭐️⭐️

