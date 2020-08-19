ITZY reveal 'Not Shy' stage practice video

ITZY have revealed a stage practice video for "Not Shy"!



In the practice video, the JYP Entertainment girl group go over their choreography for the energetic track and sing the vocals live. "Not Shy" is the title track of ITZY's latest mini album of the same name, and it's very first ITZY single to be dealing with the topic of love.



Watch ITZY's stage practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.

