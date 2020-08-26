8

BoA answers questions from EXO, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, NCT, TVXQ & SHINee for 'Allure Korea'

AKP STAFF

BoA answered questions from her SM Entertainment labelmates for 'Allure Korea'.

'Allure Korea' released a special interview with the singer, who just celebrated her 20th anniversary since debut. BoA answered questions personally sent in from her labelmates EXO, Girls' Generation, Red Velvet, NCT, TVXQ, and SHINee, who asked everything from her opinion of them to when she feels the most beautiful. 

Watch BoA's 'Allure Korea' interview above, and make sure to turn on the English captions!

