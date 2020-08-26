BLACKPINK reveal Selena Gomez' teaser poster for 'Ice Cream' collab single

BLACKPINK have revealed Selena Gomez' teaser poster for their upcoming collaboration single "Ice Cream".



The YG Entertainment girl group and American singer are coming together for the track "Ice Cream", and in the latest teaser, Selena Gomez wears a red-and-white striped swimsuit and holds onto her hat. Dessert shop brand 'Serendipity' also announced a brand new ice cream flavor called 'Cookies & Cream Remix' commemorating the upcoming single.



"Ice Cream" drops on August 28 at 12AM EST. Are you excited for BLACKPINK x Selena Gomez' collaboration?





