EXO, Red Velvet, Girls' Generation, TVXQ & more SME artists congratulate BoA on her 20th debut anniversary

SM Entertainment artists congratulated BoA on her 20th debut anniversary.

On August 25, SM Entertainment revealed the video above featuring messages of congratulations from TVXQNCT 127H.O.T's KangtaLee Yeon HeeWayVRed VelvetLee Dong WooTraxX member GinjoJ-MinGirls' Generation's TaeyeonSunnyHyoyeonYuri, and YoonAEXO's BaekhyunChenChanyeolKai, and SehunNCT DreamSHINee's Onew and Taemin, and Super Junior.

BoA debuted with her album 'ID; Peace B' on August 25, 2000 under SM Entertainment. SM Entertainment is also releasing the special album 'Our Beloved BoA' dedicated to the artist's anniversary.

Watch the SME labelmates' congratulatory video above, and check out the other videos dedicated to BoA's 20th debut anniversary below.


Pendragonx1,995 pts 6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
That was great seeing everyone .. Also - Wendy!! (yay!) ...
And of course Heechul would clown around during his turn ... hahaha ^_^

