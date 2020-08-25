BoA celebrates her 20th anniversary since her debut!

BoA celebrated her 20th anniversary since her debut.



On August 25, BoA shared the photos below on Instagram along with the message, "Thank you." The photos below reveals a cake that features the message, "BOA 20, singer BoA's 20th birthday. Congrats congrats. There are still 107 years until BoA's 127th anniversary," as well as figures of the present BoA patting a younger BoA.



The singer debuted with her album 'ID; Peace B' on August 25, 2000 under SM Entertainment, and she plans to host her 'BoA Still Our No.1 - BoA Debut 20th Anniversary Special V Live'.



In related news, BoA celebrated her 20th anniversary since her debut with 'Vogue' magazine, and SM Entertainment released the special album 'Our Beloved BoA' dedicated to the artist's anniversary.



Congrats to BoA on her 20th anniversary!



