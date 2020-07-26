Soyou struts the catwalk in 2nd music video teaser for 'Gotta Go' comeback

Soyou is getting closer to her comeback!

On July 26 KST, the former SISTAR member revealed a second music video teaser for her upcoming single "Gotta Go." In the preview clip, Soyou goes from sitting front row at an outdoor fashion show to getting up to confidently strut her way down the runway as a model herself. In the background, a punchy tropical track can be heard, rounded out with brass and playful percussion, enhancing the hot summer mood of the music video's concept.

Meanwhile, "Gotta Go" is set for release on July 28.

Check out the music video teaser above!