SECRET's Song Ji Eun makes her long-awaited solo comeback with MV for 'MIL (Make It Love)'

Song Ji Eun is back with a brand new solo album!

On July 26 KST, the former SECRET member unveiled her 3rd mini album 'DREAM,' featuring title track "MIL (Make It Love)." The single is a bright pop track with a summery concept, reflecting the 'water' theme of the teasers leading up the album's release.





In the music video, Ji Eun is seen enjoying her summer while contemplating making a move and pursuing a particular summer romance. The video is rounded out by some light dancing and animated elements adding a sense of quirkiness to its visuals.





Meanwhile, 'DREAM' is Song Ji Eun's first solo release since leaving her former agency TS Entertainment.





Check out the music video for "MIL (Make It Love)" above!