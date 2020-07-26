ATEEZ teases triumphant return with highlight medley for 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1' album

44

ATEEZ is only a few days away from dropping their latest album!

On July 26 KST, the KQ Entertainment boy group unveiled the highlight medley for their latest mini album 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1,' featuring title tracks "THANXX" and "INCEPTION." The album has seven tracks in total, with members Mingi and Hongjoong participating in the rap making for songs "Fever," "To The Beat," "Good Lil Boy," and the two title tracks.

Meanwhile, 'ZERO: FEVER Part 1' is set for release on July 29.

Check out the highlight medley above!

orafi675 1 day ago
1 day ago
I don't know why 'Good lil boy' wasn't considered for title track. It's got nice, summer vibes.

4

dancingbella23 1 day ago
1 day ago

I can tell this is going to be my fav album!!

