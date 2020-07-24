Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra reveals beautiful cover MV for SHINee Jonghyun's 'End of a Day'

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra have revealed the music video for their beautiful cover of Jonghyun's "End of a Day".



The MV reveals a live performance by the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra with conductor and music director Park In Young leading the orchestra as well as sign posts with encouraging messages. The messages reflect the uplifting lyrics from late SHINee member Jonghyun's 2015 track "End of a Day".



SM Entertainment and the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra previously revealed they signed a partnership this past June, which means fans can expect more covers of other labelmate tracks by the symphony.



Listen to Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra and Park In Young's "End of a Day" above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.












