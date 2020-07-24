25

Super Junior's Kyuhyun drops 'Dreaming' live performance MV

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped a live video for "Dreaming".

In the live performance MV, Kyuhyun sings along with a piano accompaniment. "Dreaming" is the first part of the Super Junior member's 'Project: 季' series, which will feature singles representing each of the seasons.

Watch Kyuhyun's "Dreaming" live video above and his MV here if you missed it.

Gorgeous as always.

