Super Junior's Kyuhyun drops 'Dreaming' live performance MV

Super Junior's Kyuhyun has dropped a live video for "Dreaming".
In the live performance MV, Kyuhyun sings along with a piano accompaniment. "Dreaming" is the first part of the Super Junior member's 'Project: 季' series, which will feature singles representing each of the seasons.
Watch Kyuhyun's "Dreaming" live video above and his MV here if you missed it.
