SM Entertainment signs partnership with Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra

SM Entertainment has signed a partnership with the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra.



On June 12, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra revealed they signed an agreement with the agency on the 10th, which means they'll be recording orchestral versions of SM Entertainment artists' songs. It's reported music director Osmo Vänskä is participating in the project, and a full orchestra will be recording.



A rep from the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra stated, "We'll showcase classical music content through an active interchange with SM Entertainment." The recorded tracks will be released through SM Entertainment's digital music platform SM Station next month, but the details on which songs and exact release dates have yet to be revealed.



It's further reported SM Entertainment is planning to launch a classical sub-label called SM Classic.

