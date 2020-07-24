19

Soyu watches the runway in 'Gotta Go' MV teaser

Soyu has dropped her music video teaser for "Gotta Go"!

In the MV teaser, Soyu watches the runway as she does her own pose. "Gotta Go" marks her first new album in approximately a year and 9 months after the release of her first full album 'Re:Fresh' in 2018. Her upcoming single album 'Gotta Go' is out on July 28 at 6PM KST.

Watch Soyu's "Gotta Go" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

