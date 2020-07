Moon Byul has a new video for fans!

On July 19 KST, the MAMAMOO member unveiled a cover performance of Yountoven's 2019 ballad "Trying To Say Goodbye." In the video for the cover, Moon Byul is seen on a RBW Entertainment recording studio laying down the vocals for the track.



Meanwhile, Moon Byul and the rest of MAMAMOO will be appearing in the '2020 Dream Concert,' which will be held online from July 25 - 26.

Check out Moon Byul's cover above!