BTOB's Eunkwang is ready to take you home with chic dance cover of 2PM's 'My House'

Eunkwang has become the latest idol to take on 2PM's iconic "My House" choreography!

On July 19 KST, the recently discharged BTOB member surprised his fans with a choreography video for his dance cover, where he is joined by a number of Cube Entertainment dancers in a practice room. In the clip, he is dressed in a pair of black slacks and a button-up shirt, a similar fashion as what was originally seen on the 2PM members back when they promoting the single on music shows in 2015.

Meanwhile, Eunkwang recently held a solo online concert entitled 'FoRest: Walk In The Forest' on July 18.

Check out the cover dance above!

She_her_her889 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

Multi-talented as to be expected with all members of BTOB.

kokol-30 pts 2 days ago 0
