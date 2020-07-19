KARD celebrates three years since official debut with adorable family portraits

KARD is celebrating three years since their debut!

On July 19 KST, the co-ed DSP Media group took to their official social media to celebrate the special day with fans by sharing a number of 'family portrait'-style photos featuring all four members. HIDDEN KARD [KARD's fandom] belonging to their VLIVE Fanship were given access to even more outtakes from the shoot.

"KARD loves HIDDEN KARD. Let's be together for not only three years, but four, five, 10, 30 years," the group wrote beside the images. "Thank you!"



Meanwhile, KARD debuted on July 19, 2017 with the single "Hola Hola."





Check out some of KARD's anniversary portraits below!