Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 days ago

KARD celebrates three years since official debut with adorable family portraits

KARD is celebrating three years since their debut!

On July 19 KST, the co-ed DSP Media group took to their official social media to celebrate the special day with fans by sharing a number of 'family portrait'-style photos featuring all four members. HIDDEN KARD [KARD's fandom] belonging to their VLIVE Fanship were given access to even more outtakes from the shoot.

"KARD loves HIDDEN KARD. Let's be together for not only three years, but four, five, 10, 30 years," the group wrote beside the images. "Thank you!"

Meanwhile, KARD debuted on July 19, 2017 with the single "Hola Hola."


Check out some of KARD's anniversary portraits below!

DMV2DMZ98 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

Another congrats to the group! DSP Media needs to do right by them. They have a unique vibe, with a Latin appeal, that is effortless, edgy, and different. It makes them stand out in a way that is broader than the borders of South Korea; that is terrific! I also watched the video on Youtube associated with this video shoot and it is in 4K: #HAPPY_KARD_DAY

I don't know how well BM can speak and rap in Spanish, but he could pull in additional interest for KARD if DSP Media ever decides to let him do more solo and/or duo projects (w/J.Seph). I got into two current K-Pop groups because there is a member with western appeal.

Lucy187 pts 2 days ago
2 days ago

I love them

