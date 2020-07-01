Kassy reveals emotional MV teaser by the river for 'Tock Tock'

Kassy has revealed an emotional music video teaser for "Tock Tock".



In the MV teaser, Kassy performs the beautiful ballad on a cloudy day by the Han River. "Tock Tock" is about enduring heartbreak and compares teardrops to the rain, and it's set to release on July 2 KST.



Watch Kassy's "Tock Tock" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.