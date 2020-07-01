Kang Daniel's label clarifies details on his special anniversary single

Kang Daniel's label clarified details about his special anniversary single.



Previous reports revealed Kang Daniel would be releasing a special single for his first anniversary since debut, and his upcoming track will feature rapper Simon D. His label Konnect Entertainment has now confirmed he was working on a new album, and Simon D is not featuring in his special single.



Konnect stated, "He's currently continuing to work on his new album. The song Simon D features on is just a b-side track on the album. It's not a song that's going to be released for his first debut anniversary. It's not true the release date is set for July 25. We'll be making an announcement later on with details on the release date and album content."



In other news, Kang Daniel is set to hold an online fan meeting 'DAN1TYST' on July 25 at 9PM KST.

