Music Video
Posted by germainej

GFriend drop 'Apple' choreography MV

GFriend have dropped their choreography music video for "Apple"!

In the choreography MV, the GFriend members take their "Apple" choreography to a castle garden and transform into a darker, witchy concept inside castle walls. "Apple" is the title song of their new mini album '回: Song of the Sirens'.

Watch GFriend's "Apple" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.

1

loneranger1107
24 hours ago

love the black outfits...and the white ones too. They are all very pretty

0

whatever101223
22 hours ago

if there was a vote for hottest female idol group and best music videos outfits of the year GFRIEND would get my vote. This comeback completely changed my perspective of them

YG to debut Chinese Girl Group
18 hours ago   76   82,441
Lee Hi
Lee Hi unveils D-4 teaser for "HOLO" release
12 hours ago   2   1,367
