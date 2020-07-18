GFriend have dropped their choreography music video for "Apple"!
In the choreography MV, the GFriend members take their "Apple" choreography to a castle garden and transform into a darker, witchy concept inside castle walls. "Apple" is the title song of their new mini album '回: Song of the Sirens'.
Watch GFriend's "Apple" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.
45
18
Posted by1 day ago
GFriend drop 'Apple' choreography MV
GFriend have dropped their choreography music video for "Apple"!
3 2,274 Share 71% Upvoted
Log in to comment