Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

BTS dominate iTunes global charts with new Japanese track 'Your Eyes Tell' co-written by Jungkook

AKP STAFF

BTS are dominating iTunes global charts with their new Japanese track "Your Eyes Tell" co-written by Jungkook.

On July 15, BTS revealed their fourth Japanese studio album 'Map of the Soul: 7 ~The Journey~', and it's ranked in at the top of Oricon's daily albums chart for the past 3 days. Their track "Your Eyes Tell" also topped Japanese charts, debuting at #1 on Oricon's digital singles chart.

The song has also ranked in at #1 on iTunes Top Songs charts in 95 different regions, including Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Thailand, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, South Africa, and more. 

Congrats to BTS! Have you heard "Your Eyes Tell" yet?

5

MichelleEsther296 pts 1 day ago 2
1 day ago

We are so proud of composer/lyricist/producer Jungkook, I just can't get enough of 'Your Eyes Tell '

5

killthislove00619 pts 1 day ago 0
1 day ago

A really beautiful song. The melody, vocal, and lyrics are very touching.

