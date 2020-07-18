BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances on July 18th 'Show! Music Core'!

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!



On this week's episode, XRO debuted with "Welcome to My Jungle", Jung Se Woon made a comeback with "Say Yes", TOO returned with "Count 1,2", Giant Pink came back with "Burn Out", and 1THE9 returned with "Bad Guy".



As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi, and Zico were up for the win, but it was BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!



Other performers included E'LAST, Kim Soo Chan, Dongkiz I:KAN, Weeekly, VERIVERY, Ha Hyun Sang, AB6IX, Golden Child, SF9, Woodz, Lee Jin Hyuk, BLACKPINK, and Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi.



Check out the performances below!



WINNER:







===

DEBUT: XRO







==

COMEBACK: Jung Se Woon







==

COMEBACK: TOO







==

COMEBACK: Giant Pink







==

COMEBACK: 1THE9







===

E'LAST







==

Kim Soo Chan







==

Dongkiz I:KAN







==

Weeekly







==

VERIVERY







==

Ha Hyun Sang







==

AB6IX







==

Golden Child







==

SF9







==

Woodz







==

Lee Jin Hyuk







==

BLACKPINK







==

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi







===

