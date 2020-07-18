79

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

BLACKPINK win #1 + Performances on July 18th 'Show! Music Core'!

AKP STAFF

MBC's 'Show! Music Core' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, XRO debuted with "Welcome to My Jungle", Jung Se Woon made a comeback with "Say Yes", TOO returned with "Count 1,2", Giant Pink came back with "Burn Out", and 1THE9 returned with "Bad Guy". 

As for the nominees, BLACKPINK, Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi, and Zico were up for the win, but it was BLACKPINK's "How You Like That" that took the trophy. Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Other performers included E'LAST, Kim Soo Chan, Dongkiz I:KAN, WeeeklyVERIVERY, Ha Hyun Sang, AB6IXGolden Child, SF9, Woodz, Lee Jin Hyuk, BLACKPINK, and Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi.

Check out the performances below!

WINNER:


DEBUT: XRO


COMEBACK: Jung Se Woon


COMEBACK: TOO


COMEBACK: Giant Pink


COMEBACK: 1THE9


E'LAST


Kim Soo Chan


Dongkiz I:KAN


Weeekly


VERIVERY


Ha Hyun Sang


AB6IX


Golden Child


SF9


Woodz


Lee Jin Hyuk


BLACKPINK


Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi


princesspop65 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

Congratulations BLACKPINK

4

prettybabyxo42 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

congrats Blackpink and Blinks

