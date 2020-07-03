28

Posted by germainej

EXID's Solji reveals stormy MV teaser for 'Rains Again'

EXID's Solji has revealed a stormy music video teaser for "Rains Again".

In the MV teaser, a woman stares at the rain as she thinks back on past memories. "Rains Again" is a classic ballad that features Solji's emotional vocals, and it drops on July 9 KST.

What do you think of the "Rains Again" MV teaser?

LoveKpopfromAust2,011 pts 6 hours ago 0
6 hours ago

Wow! Gives me Davichi vibes. I'm loving it already.

0

miss_dii418 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

