EXID's Solji has revealed a stormy music video teaser for "Rains Again".
In the MV teaser, a woman stares at the rain as she thinks back on past memories. "Rains Again" is a classic ballad that features Solji's emotional vocals, and it drops on July 9 KST.
What do you think of the "Rains Again" MV teaser?
28
5
Posted by18 hours ago
EXID's Solji reveals stormy MV teaser for 'Rains Again'
EXID's Solji has revealed a stormy music video teaser for "Rains Again".
3 1,471 Share 85% Upvoted
Log in to comment