Joo Young has dropped his music video for "Love Distance" featuring Heize.
The MV features a retro vibe that follows Joo Young and Heize as they go about their day. "Love Distance" is about a relationship where two people are slowly going their separate ways.
Watch Joo Young's "Love Distance" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
Joo Young reveals retro vibe in MV for 'Love Distance' feat. Heize
