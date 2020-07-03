9

Posted by germainej

Joo Young reveals retro vibe in MV for 'Love Distance' feat. Heize

Joo Young has dropped his music video for "Love Distance" featuring Heize.

The MV features a retro vibe that follows Joo Young and Heize as they go about their day. "Love Distance" is about a relationship where two people are slowly going their separate ways.

Watch Joo Young's "Love Distance" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

