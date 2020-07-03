113

11

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 18 hours ago

MONSTA X' Shownu undergoes emergency surgery for retinal detachment

AKP STAFF

MONSTA X' Shownu has undergone emergency surgery for retinal detachment.

On July 3, his label Starship Entertainment announced Shownu's emergency surgery on Twitter, stating, "Shownu was undergoing a preliminary examination at the ophthalmologist's office to undergo Lasik surgery scheduled for the 2nd, and after a thorough examination, it was found there was something wrong with his retina."

The label continued, "He had to undergo surgery this afternoon. It was inevitable because he was diagnosed with left retinal detachment," adding, "We'll make an effort to quickly recover by putting the health of the artist first. We'll consider the opinions of the specialist in charge and Shownu's recovery status in the future."

Stay tuned for updates on Shownu's surgery. 

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Shownu
23 29,313 Share 91% Upvoted

30

yookihyun4me109 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

i am so glad it was caught early and he received treatment for it. i wish for his speedy recovery. our nunu, take care of yourself we love you

dear kihyun's retinas, dont get any ideas. i cant have any more worries

Share

14

jeyjin1,761 pts 17 hours ago 0
17 hours ago

Yikes. Hes lucky that he went to the lasik consult when he did.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND