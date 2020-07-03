MONSTA X' Shownu undergoes emergency surgery for retinal detachment

MONSTA X' Shownu has undergone emergency surgery for retinal detachment.



On July 3, his label Starship Entertainment announced Shownu's emergency surgery on Twitter, stating, "Shownu was undergoing a preliminary examination at the ophthalmologist's office to undergo Lasik surgery scheduled for the 2nd, and after a thorough examination, it was found there was something wrong with his retina."



The label continued, "He had to undergo surgery this afternoon. It was inevitable because he was diagnosed with left retinal detachment," adding, "We'll make an effort to quickly recover by putting the health of the artist first. We'll consider the opinions of the specialist in charge and Shownu's recovery status in the future."



Stay tuned for updates on Shownu's surgery.