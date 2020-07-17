ATEEZ release performance preview "THANXX"

On July 17th, ATEEZ released the performance preview for "THANXX".

The teaser begins with a strong guitar instrumental as the members are seen dancing in the same abandoned factory location. They are seen wearing grey and navy outfits as they dance to the music.

ATEEZ has been releasing teaser posters previously and had fans vote which song they would like for ATEEZ to perform. This was a new activity that fans can get more involved in the artists' promotion.

Fans will be able to vote which performance video they like better at ATEEZ's official voting site.



Their album will be released on July 29th, 6 PM KST. Stayed tuned for the release of their album coming soon.



