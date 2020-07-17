ATEEZ release performance preview for "INCEPTION"

On July 17th, ATEEZ released the performance preview for "INCEPTION".

ATEEZ is seen dancing in an abandoned factory as they appear wearing black and white attires. They dance the choreography powerfully and end the performance as they face back.

ATEEZ has been releasing teaser posters previously and had fans vote which song they would like for ATEEZ to perform. This was a new activity that fans can get more involved in the artists' promotion.

Fans will be able to vote which performance video they like better at ATEEZ's official voting site.

Their album will be released on July 29th, 6 PM KST. Stayed tuned for more previews and teasers.