Stray Kids return undercover in a dramatic teaser for 'Finding SKZ' season 2

Stray Kids have returned as undercover operatives in a teaser for 'Finding SKZ' season 2, 'Finding SKZ - God Edition'!

The dramatic, black and white new teaser for 'Finding SKZ - God Edition' hints at the boys' dynamic transformation this season. The Stray Kids members can be seen infiltrating a secretive building in military gear, armed and ready for action.

What challenges will Stray Kids face in 'Finding SKZ - God Edition'? You can find out when the reality premieres via Mnet and M2 on June 24 at 8 PM KST!