Big Bang's expected return stage 'Coachella 2020' cancelled

According to Billboard on June 9 EST, 'Coachella 2020' has officially been cancelled by the festival's host company, 'Anschutz Entertainment Group (AEG)'.

Previously in light of the global COVID19 pandemic, 'Coachella 2020' was postponed to October of this year. However, as the COVID19 pandemic continues to affect numerous countries both medically and financially, most large-scale music festivals and concerts will not be taking place in 2020, including 'Coachella 2020'.

Many K-Pop fans were looking forward to 'Coachella 2020' as it was expected to mark the grand return of Big Bang as a group. Big Bang was announced as an official part of the 'Coachella 2020' lineup earlier this year as the only K-Pop group, aside from K-hip-hop trio Epik High.

Meanwhile, media reports say that 'Coachella' is considering returning in 2021 in limited capacity, estimated for some time in April of next year.