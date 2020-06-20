Rain releases hilarious, original 'Gang' merchandise for his 'Gang fam'

As many of you know, Rain's 2017 single "Gang" is currently an enormous trend via various online platforms, equivalent to one of the hottest memes among Koreans these days!

Even though originally, Rain's '1 'Gang' A Day' craze started out with netizens leaving comments making fun of the song and performance for its "outdated" style, "Gang" has now become a friendly inside joke that everyone is in on, including Rain himself. The star was previously praised during his appearance on MBC's 'Hangout With Yoo' for his extremely cool attitude toward all of the internet jokes going around about his song, and he even recently partnered up with AOMG's Jay Park, Sik-K, pH-1, and HAON for a 2020 "Gang" remix version.

Now, as fans of the '1 'Gang' A Day' craze are banding together as a fan base of their own, Rain has released some hilarious, official merchandise just for his 'Gang fam'!

The merchandise line is a collaboration with Rain and 'GRAYGO', and consists of t-shirts and hoodies with original designs. The most notable designs which appealed to avid 'Gang fam' members were, of course, the ones involving the "Korean squirrel"!

The "Korean squirrel" is just one of the many memes surrounding "Gang", as some netizens have pointed out that the repetitive chants of the song in the beginning sound as if the lyrics are saying, "Korean squirrel~ Korean squirrel~". The real lyrics of the chant are, "Hundred dollar bills~ Hundred dollar bills~".

Are you interested in Rain's exclusive "Gang" merch?