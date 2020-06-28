Hip-hop artists PALOALTO, Reddy, Mikey Fresh, & more discuss 'Black Lives Matter' to spread awareness in Korea

Korean hip-hop artists voiced their opinions in support of the 'Black Lives Matter' movement.

In a recent video uploaded by '502', rappers PALOALTO, Reddy, Mikey Fresh, Ja Mezz, CHAI, MRSHLL, BRYN, Quantez, Korlio, CAMO, and Pool spoke up about the global 'BLM' movement and expressed their wishes to spread its awareness in Korea. With information related donations, films, and petitions visible on the side, this video stresses the importance of justice, human rights, equality, and the end of racism, as well as these artists' stance towards Black culture and music.



"I’ve lived my whole life enjoying the fruits of black culture and music. I owe it to the culture," says PALOALTO. "This is more than just one Black man being killed by the police."

Mikey Fresh from GENIUS also shared, "I honestly think the first step in helping to be a better ally to Black people and be a better advocate for 'Black Lives Matter' is you yourself doing the real homework."



According to the official press release, the objective of this video was to incite more conversations about 'BLM' in places such as Korea, where the country's "connection and relevance to the movement" is still "divided."



"This video by no means is an answer for Korea but a start to conversation regarding the topic. 502 hopes that viewers will think about it’s content and use the resources provided to get educated and spread awareness."



Watch the full video above with full English subtitles.