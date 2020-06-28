Netizens react to BLACKPINK's individual close-up ending shots on 'Inkigayo'

BLACKPINK has mesmerized netizens with their individual ending shots.

On June 28 KST, the girl group that recently released "How You Like That" made their domestic comeback on SBS's 'Inkigayo'. When the performance ended, the show captured four individual close-ups of the members. Netizens who saw this sequence reacted in awe, as they could not believe that the images were real-life figures!

Some comments include:

"WOW, how can all four members be this pretty", "Jennie kind of reminds me of Jessi?", "Isn't this just a pre-release? I wonder how they are going to change their looks, especially Jennie's hair", "Lisa RULES", "Wow, Jisu does not look like a human", "Lisa's transformation is a transformation done RIGHT", "Jisu looks like a CG", "Their atmosphere are all equally unique and beautiful", "Is it just me or does Rose look like Arin for a second?", "I don't know their names well but that last member is a killer", "Long time no see and their looks have upgraded even more..."

What did you think of their 'Inkigayo' performance?