Artist Baek Ah Yeon is continuing her quest for love in her latest MV teaser.

The talented vocalist will be greeting fans again with new music after leaving JYP Entertainment. The latest teaser shows Baek Ah Yeon waiting anxiously for a text and then brightening up with a sweet smile when seeing her phone ring. The cute and delicate teaser indicates that the song will be light and happy as well.

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for Baek Ah Yeon's comeback on June 16.