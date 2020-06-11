2

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Netizens think Han Ye Seul still has feelings for her ex-boyfriend Teddy

Actress Han Ye Seul's recent Q&A video has fans speculating that she misses her ex-boyfriend Teddy.

She uploaded a video on her personal Youtube channel on June 11th where she answered questions from her subscribers. When asked what gives her the most happiness and joy, Han Ye Seul replied: "Spending time with the person I love the most is joyful and gives me the most happiness. I don't know where time flies. However, I don't have someone I love right now so I am a little restless and bored. But when I find someone I love again, the world will become fun and I will feel like I'm the hero in my own world. There's nothing more fun than that."


When asked about the person she remembers the most that she dated, Han Ye Seul replied: "If I answer this really honestly, won't the person I loved the most be in my memory? If that's the case... am I allowed to say it?" before bursting out in laughter and saying the name of a person while covering her mouth. She then said: "That's him. There's no denying it."

Netizens believe that Han Ye Seul is referring to her ex-boyfriend Teddy who she broke up with five years ago and commented: 

"This is so pure. I think she's a person who seeks love."

"Ex-boyfriend... she's asking you to contact him."

"I think she still has regrets."

"It's been five years though? Maybe she's just being honest."

"This means she was dumped. How can someone dump someone like her?"

Both Han Ye Seul and Teddy grew up in Southern California.  Han Ye Seul attended Cerritos High School while Teddy attended Diamond Bar High School.

daesunglovesme83 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

Im not even straight and I would keep Ye Sul as a girlfriend. I was in love with Teddy, but when I saw he was dating her, I was like, ok. She passes

taichou_san1,358 pts 21 minutes ago
21 minutes ago

if i have a gf like her....i wont dump her tho...

Taeyang, G-Dragon, Taeil , Zico, B.I, Jay Park, Jaejoong, C.A.P, Ravi, Song Min Ho (Mino)
10 Idols with badass tattoos
