VICTON is gearing up for their comeback with a storytelling version of M/V teaser for 'Mayday'.

On June 1 at midnight KST, the popular idol group released the first M/V teaser for their upcoming 2nd single album 'Mayday'. The use of fantastical and surrealist imagery in the teaser video piques the fans' interests.



Stay tuned for VICTON's comeback on June 2 at 6 PM KST and check out the teaser above!