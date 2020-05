BTS kicked off the group's annual Festa celebration!

BTS celebrates their June 13th debut anniversary every year since 2014 with "Festa", which is one to two weeks packed with exclusive BTS content. This year's Festa officially kicked off on June 1 at midnight KST, with the summer version of their song "Airplane Pt. 2". The video was originally filmed in Saipan as part of the group's 2018 summer package.

Check out the video above!