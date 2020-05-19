UP10TION and former X1 member Kim Woo Seok is charismatic in MV teaser for upcoming title track 'Red Moon'

UP10TION and former X1 member Kim Woo Seok is gearing up to release his solo title track "Red Moon".

The talented idol member received well-deserved recognition after placing in the top ranks of 'Produce X' but was unfortunately unable to promote with project group X1 due to ongoing voter fraud charges towards the show. However, he is now back with a solo release that is bound to have fans wanting more! The cinematic scenes and Kim Woo Seok's gorgeous visuals make this music video one to look out for.

Stay tuned for Kim Woo Seok's solo album 'Greed' on May 25th.