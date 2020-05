D-1 until rookie boy group UNVS returns with their 2nd single album, 'Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken'!

Ahead of their full comeback with 'Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken' and title track "Give You Up", UNVS have unveiled an emotional MV teaser, depicting a passionate and fateful sprint toward love.

UNVS's 2nd single album 'Soundtracks for the Lost & Broken', as well as the full MV for "Give You Up", will be out this May 15 at 12 PM KST.