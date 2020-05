TWICE have released a new individual concept photo of Nayeon for their upcoming 9th mini album, 'More & More'!

Maintaining the warm feeling of spring from her concept film released earlier on this day, Nayeon captivates fans with her spring fairy visuals in her latest teaser photo.

Stay tuned for more teasers of the TWICE members throughout this month, before the group's full "More & More" comeback on June 1 at 6 PM KST!