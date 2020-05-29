Red Velvet's Yeri invites you to her 'Yeri Bang' in a charming teaser for her very own web reality!

Red Velvet's Yeri has finally released a precious teaser for her very own web reality series, 'Yeri Bang'!

Through 'Yeri Bang', the lovely Red Velvet maknae invites viewers to a room of her very own where she can show some of her most natural, unfiltered moments in her life - including her personal preferences, hobbies, and more.

Look forward to Yeri sharing about her favorite music, her favorite photos, favorite people, and also sitting down with some of her closest friends to chat, when 'Yeri Bang' premieres this June 8 at 10 PM KST via 'Dum Dum Studio's official YouTube!