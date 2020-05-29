1

0

Teaser
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 9 minutes ago

Upcoming boy group E'LAST unveils highlight medley for their 1st mini album 'Day Dream'

AKP STAFF

Upcoming rookie boy group E'LAST has unveiled a highlight medley for their 1st mini album 'Day Dream', sharing more information about their debut such as their overall sound, group dynamics, etc!

Made up of 8-members including Rano, Wonhyuk, Romin, Wonjun, Seungyeop, Choi InBaek Gyul, and Yejun, E'LAST will be debuting this June 9 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Day Dream'. The album contains an intro plus 4 tracks, including title song "The Knight's Oath", "Sunrise", "My Flower", and "Light". E'LAST's debut title track "The Knight's Oath" accentuates notes of oriental sounds to a trendy and rhythmical beat. 

Listen to the full highlight medley, above. 

  1. E'LAST
0 91 Share 100% Upvoted
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
7 hours ago   39   29,183
misc.
Big Hit Entertainment files for an IPO
7 hours ago   39   29,183
BLACKPINK
"Sour Candy" reaches #1 in 42 countries on iTunes
11 hours ago   53   13,431
EXO
[PANN] EXO is really LEGENDARY
10 hours ago   26   1,303
BLACKPINK
Lady Gaga, BLACKPINK release "Sour Candy" Audio
17 hours ago   170   28,195

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND