Upcoming boy group E'LAST unveils highlight medley for their 1st mini album 'Day Dream'

Upcoming rookie boy group E'LAST has unveiled a highlight medley for their 1st mini album 'Day Dream', sharing more information about their debut such as their overall sound, group dynamics, etc!

Made up of 8-members including Rano, Wonhyuk, Romin, Wonjun, Seungyeop, Choi In, Baek Gyul, and Yejun, E'LAST will be debuting this June 9 at 6 PM KST with their 1st mini album, 'Day Dream'. The album contains an intro plus 4 tracks, including title song "The Knight's Oath", "Sunrise", "My Flower", and "Light". E'LAST's debut title track "The Knight's Oath" accentuates notes of oriental sounds to a trendy and rhythmical beat.

Listen to the full highlight medley, above.