AB6IX's Park Woo Jin is the last member up to reveal his individual 'Surreal Vividness' concept trailer!

In his personal trailer, Park Woo Jin holds up a yellow acrylic film, while sporting a cool, blue hair color for the comeback. Meanwhile, AB6IX's upcoming 2nd mini album 'Vivid' will be released on June 8 at 6 PM KST, with more teaser content including a group concept trailer, an album highlight medley, and more coming soon.

Can't wait for AB6IX's first comeback of 2020!