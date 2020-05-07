ASTRO drop 'Knock' dance practice video

ASTRO have dropped their dance practice video for "Knock".



In the dance practice video, ASTRO cheer themselves on before going over their choreography, and the members take on a black-and-white concept for their practice session. "Knock" is the title song of their seventh mini album 'Gateway', and it's their first single back together as six members since January 2019's "All Night".



Watch ASTRO's "Knock" dance practice video above and their MV here if you missed it.





