Former M.I.B member Young Cream apprehended by police after smoking marijuana and following woman

Former M.I.B member Young Cream has been apprehended by police after smoking marijuana and following a woman.



On May 7, the Seocho Police Station in Seoul stated they booked Young Cream on the charges of violating drug laws, and he's currently under investigation. According to police, the rapper was showing abnormal behavior at a shopping mall in Seocho-gu on the night of April 29, following a woman he didn't know and saying nonsense as well as visiting a real estate office to "buy a building."



Police, who were dispatched after receiving a report, conducted a simple drug test, and Young Cream tested positive for marijuana. He's said to have told police he smoked marijuana out of curiosity.



Young Cream began his solo career with a single album in January of 2017.