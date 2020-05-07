9

1

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Former M.I.B member Young Cream apprehended by police after smoking marijuana and following woman

AKP STAFF

Former M.I.B member Young Cream has been apprehended by police after smoking marijuana and following a woman.

On May 7, the Seocho Police Station in Seoul stated they booked Young Cream on the charges of violating drug laws, and he's currently under investigation. According to police, the rapper was showing abnormal behavior at a shopping mall in Seocho-gu on the night of April 29, following a woman he didn't know and saying nonsense as well as visiting a real estate office to "buy a building." 

Police, who were dispatched after receiving a report, conducted a simple drug test, and Young Cream tested positive for marijuana. He's said to have told police he smoked marijuana out of curiosity.

Young Cream began his solo career with a single album in January of 2017.

  1. M.I.B
  2. Young Cream
1 2,123 Share 90% Upvoted

1

crowboy1,334 pts 30 minutes ago 0
30 minutes ago

Ahhh... hopefully it's not as bad as it sounds. "Following a woman" like inappropriate advances or as in he was high and just acting oddly (but not necessarily dangerously/crudely)? The latter would be better, both for his and her sake, but... ugh.

Also on an almost selfish note, when I saw this I thought it would be about him releasing music. It's a shame that it's not, both because he is talented and because the actual situation is disappointing.

Share
ASTRO
ASTRO drop 'Knock' dance practice video
2 hours ago   0   648

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND