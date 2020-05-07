Park Ha Sun & Uhm Ji Won to star in upcoming tvN drama 'Postpartum Care Center'

Park Ha Sun and Uhm Ji Won are starring in the upcoming tvN drama 'Postpartum Care Center'.



On May 7, reports revealed the two actresses have been confirmed for the series alongside Jang Hye Jin. 'Postpartum Care Center' is a comedy drama about older women who are adjusting to becoming mothers and postpartum care, and it's set to be directed by Park Su Won of the tvN comedy 'Big Forest'.



Park Ha Sun is playing the role of queen bee Jo Eun Jung, who has the reputation of being a perfect mother and role model. Uhm Ji Won is taking on the character Oh Hyun Jin, who's the youngest executive at her company but the oldest mother at the care center. Meanwhile, Jang Hye Jin of the Oscar winning movie 'Parasite' is playing the director of the center.



'Postpartum Care Center' is set to premiere in the second half of this year.