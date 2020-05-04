6

3

Music Video
Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

ASTRO want to break through to a different world in mysterious MV for 'Knock'

AKP STAFF

ASTRO has finally opened their 'Gateway'!

On May 4 KST, the group unveiled their seventh mini album 'Gateway,' featuring title song "Knock" and its accompanying music video. "Knock" is their first single back together as six members since January 2019's "All Night," as member Moonbin was temporarily inactive to recover from health issues.

"Knock" conveys the image of standing in front of a door to a new world, preparing to knock and finally enter to the other side. The song has an addictive melody and mysterious concept, with lyrics pointed to someone they are currently unable to meet with in this world, expressing the desire to make it through to the world where they can finally be together forever.

Meanwhile, ASTRO plans to take to VLIVE two hours after the album's release to host a special VLIVE broadcast celebrating the new album with fans.

Check out the full music video for "Knock" above!

  1. ASTRO
2 729 Share 67% Upvoted

0

misayagami24295 pts 15 minutes ago 0
15 minutes ago

OMG I LOVE IT SO MUCH 🥰🥰🥰 THEIR SO TALENTED I LOVE MY BOYS💕💕❣️

Share

0

She_her_her850 pts 16 minutes ago 0
16 minutes ago

Step into the limelight once more ASTRO with your knockout tune - dazzling upbeat vocals and elegant visuals compliment this impressive concept.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK reported to be coming back in June
9 hours ago   47   53,866
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK reported to be coming back in June
9 hours ago   47   53,866
BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK reported to be coming back in June
9 hours ago   47   53,866

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND