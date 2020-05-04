ASTRO want to break through to a different world in mysterious MV for 'Knock'

ASTRO has finally opened their 'Gateway'!

On May 4 KST, the group unveiled their seventh mini album 'Gateway,' featuring title song "Knock" and its accompanying music video. "Knock" is their first single back together as six members since January 2019's "All Night," as member Moonbin was temporarily inactive to recover from health issues.

"Knock" conveys the image of standing in front of a door to a new world, preparing to knock and finally enter to the other side. The song has an addictive melody and mysterious concept, with lyrics pointed to someone they are currently unable to meet with in this world, expressing the desire to make it through to the world where they can finally be together forever.

Meanwhile, ASTRO plans to take to VLIVE two hours after the album's release to host a special VLIVE broadcast celebrating the new album with fans.

Check out the full music video for "Knock" above!